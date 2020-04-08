Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David McPherson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 31, 2020, David McPherson, 63, passed away from a complication during a routine medical procedure.

David was born March 20th, 1957 in Durham, N.C. to Jane and the late Dr. Harry T. McPherson. He attended C.E. Jordan High School. David graduated from University of Richmond in 1979 and was an active member in Phi Gamma Delta. After graduation, he settled in Midlothian, Va., beginning his 30-year career at Pfizer. In his years at Pfizer, he earned countless awards and accolades for his tireless work, including being inducted into the Pfizer Hall of Fame in 2010.



David loved spending time with the love of this life, June, in Sunset Beach, and Bonita Springs, Fla. He was an active member of the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch program, Bird Island Stewards, and Sunset Vision.



David is cherished by his wife, June McPherson, his three stepchildren Shaver Deyerle (Janelle), Holli Balzer (Austin), and Kati Deyerle; by his mother Jane McPherson, siblings Rhett McPherson (Elaine), Mary McNulty (Marty), Leslie Hadley (Mark); his nieces and nephews Spencer, Harrison, Gavin, and Olivia; and his first grandson Wade.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch program online or by mail to: Sunset Beach Turtle Program, P.O. Box 7745, Ocean Isle, NC 28469.

