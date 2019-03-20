David Mitchell Holden, 77, of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. passed away on March 13, 2019.
He was born in Brunswick County on June 9, 1941, a son of the late Paul Marvin Holden and Minnie Belle Stanley Holden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carla Holden and brothers, Kermit and Roy Holden.
He was co-owner of Holden Brothers Produce and was retired from Riegel Paper Company. He attended Campbell University and was a U.S. Army veteran.
Surviving are his wife, Ouida Johnston Holden; son, Paul Alexander Holden (Vanessa), Shallotte, N.C.; daughter, Tara Holden Lambert, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; brother, Kelly Holden (Barbara), Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.; grandchildren, David Alexander Holden, Mitchell Thomas Lambert, and Brittany Chaney; great-grandchildren, Colten Lambert, Rylen Lambert, and Lillian Chaney; step-daughter, Shannon Phelps; his good friend, Kimball Bellamy; and all the employees of Holden Brothers Produce who have been a part of his extended family.
A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte. Burial followed in Brooks Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 21, 2019