David R. Kirby, 67, passed away Saturday Feb. 15, 2020. He was born in Abbeville, S.C. to the late Kenneth and Viola Kirby.
David is survived by his wife of 15 years, Janice U. Kirby; children Laura Kirby of Locust Grove, Ga., Ryan and Shannon Suttles of Burlington, N.C., Chris Suttles of Concord N.C.; grandchildren Kyler and Elias Suttles; siblings Kenneth Kirby Jr. of Ohio, and Marilyn Kirby of York, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the since David was a veteran, or to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 27, 2020