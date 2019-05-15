David Scott Jenkins, 85, of Sunset Beach died Thursday, May 2, 2019, in the care of Agape Hospice at The Oaks of Loris, Loris, South Carolina.
He was born in Laurel, Delaware, on August 22, 1933, a son of the late N. Ashley Jenkins and Ruth Taylor Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Grant Michael Boland, and brother, Bruce A. Jenkins.
He graduated from Rehoboth High School, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Class of 1952, and General Motors Institute, Flint, Michigan, Class of 1957. He served his career with Cadillac Motor Car Division of General Motors Corporation, where he retired in 1988 after 32 years of service. He relocated to Sunset Beach in 1994.
David was a lifetime member of the Elks, the Sea Trail Men's Golf Association, and a volunteer for the Town of Sunset Beach. He was a member of St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, where he had served as head of both the Ushers Committee and Second Helping Food Program.
Surviving are his wife of sixty-two years, JoAnn Seymour Jenkins; son, David Matthew Jenkins (Korey), White Lake, Mich.; daughters, Suzanne K. Berryman (Robert D.), Sunset Beach and Sally Jo Boland (Michael), White Lake, Mich.; grandchildren, Brian Boland and Emma A. Jenkins; niece, Sherry Dare, Ocean City, Md.; nephew, Mark A. Jenkins, Cumberland, Md.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. James The Fisherman Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Fisherman Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 68, Shallotte, NC 28459.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 16, 2019