Deborah Lynne Green, 64 of Calabash, N.C. passed away on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River, S.C.
She was born in Woodbury, N.J. on March 27, 1955 the daughter of the late William L. Sampson and Vera Nagel Sampson.
Surviving are her husband of 36 years Kenneth "Kenny" R. Green of the home; a brother, William Sampson of Wildwood Crest, N.J.; a special pet named "Daisy."
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday March 25, 2020 in Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the or the .
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 19, 2020