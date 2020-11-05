Debra Ruth Edwards Bowen, of Loganville, Ga., passed away at age 67 on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Emory Decatur hospital.

Debra was born in Dothan, Ala., and grew up in Waynesville where she graduated from Tuscola High School in 1971. She joined Bellsouth (now AT&T) in Charlotte. She later transferred to Atlanta where she retired from Bellsouth with more than 30 years of service in 2005. After retirement she moved to Supply where she joined The Bridge Church in 2015.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Amanda Bowen, and three grandchildren, Hannah, Gavin and Kendal, stepchildren Sarah and Jason, and sisters Donna Edwards Peterson and Cathy Edwards Hulsey.

Debra is predeceased by Thomas R. Bowen, her parents William Eugene Edwards and Ruth Ferguson Edwards, and sister, Belinda Diana Edwards.

Debra enjoyed being with her family, sitting by the pool, working puzzles, cooking, watching Braves baseball and her beloved Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to an animal adoption, shelter or rescue in her name.

A Celebration of Life in Debra's memory will be held at a later date.



