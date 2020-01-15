Dennis Earl Lounsbury, of Sunset Beach passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Jan. 1. Born Oct. 20, 1935 in Middletown, N.Y., he was a graduate of Middletown High School and Orange County Community College.



Dennis is survived by his loving wife of over 63 years Ann Lounsbury, along with their children Mark Lounsbury and his wife Lisa of Hamlet of Wallkill, N.Y., Jeffrey Lounsbury of Rock Hill, N.Y., Jill Joyce of Stratford, Conn., and Drew Lounsbury of Walden, N.Y. He is also survived by his sister Judie and her husband Louis Perna. In addition, he is survived by his 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Earl and Eleanor Lounsbury; along with his brothers, Jack Lounsbury, Robert and his wife Phyllis Lounsbury. He is also predeceased by his aunts Lillian Swope, and Shirley Messenger; and uncles Bill Bagley and Raymond Lounsbury.



Dennis grew up in Middletown, N.Y., and started in business building houses in Middletown before moving the family to Montgomery, N.Y., where he developed Dennis Lounsbury Builders, Inc., and was instrumental in building many of the businesses in Orange and Sullivan Counties that still thrive today. He was one of the first to start the revival of the Newburg waterfront by Constructing Pier-Loun Point on the River.



He was a drummer in the JP Quartet playing weekends at Archies in Middletown and wound up, along with his partners, opening the beloved Shoestring in Montgomery, N.Y. He loved to sail. Whether in a K-boat, Sunfish, Pearson or Sparksman Stephens, a day on the water was a great day. He enjoyed his sports cars and races but was most fond of the tennis courts. Whether his back yard, Bill Senior's VCHS courts, Orange County Park, Wanaksink Lake or Sea Trail, if there was an opponent willing, he was game.



In lieu of a funeral, the family will be having a celebration of life get together this summer in the Montgomery, N.Y. area. Friends and family will be welcome to reconnect and share stories of their interactions with Denny. Laughs are required at his request. The family will have further details when available.

