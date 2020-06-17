Dennis Michael O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Michael O'Brien of Carolina Shores, passed away on June 11, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by all, but especially by his wife, Claire Marie (nee Smith); his four children, Maryellen, Dennis Jr. (Elizabeth Karst), Christopher (Nichol Bailey), and Brendan (Eileen Hennessy); his nine grandchildren, Jack, Alec, Megan, Lily, Colin, Rory, Brigid, Chris, and Cassidy; his brother, John (Ronnie); and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis joined the U.S. Army in 1961, and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. After his military service, Dennis joined Local 543 (now Local 21) as a steamfitter in Yonkers, N.Y. and worked for 42 years before retiring to North Carolina in 2000. Dennis and Claire were fortunate to have had many happy years together in retirement. Dennis was an excellent chef, enjoyed playing golf with his buddies (even had a hole-in-one), and he was an avid reader. As a longtime member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion, he participated in a host of volunteer activities, and he was part of many color guards, memorial ceremonies and grade school visits. Dad was a very active person, and was constantly finding things to do and/or fix no matter the place or time of day.
In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Research Center (https://unclineberger.org/). Dad's participation in a melanoma cancer trial in 2012 extended his life for eight years, and we are very grateful to all of the researchers who made that possible, and to God for His infinite mercy.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach on Friday, June 19 at 11 a.m.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
Claire and Family, I was so saddened to hear about Dennis. He was a very sweet man. I really appreciated his sense of humor. I will miss him. Prayers to you family. Karen Ruck
KAREN RUCK
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved