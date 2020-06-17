Dennis Michael O'Brien of Carolina Shores, passed away on June 11, 2020, after an extended battle with cancer. He will be sorely missed by all, but especially by his wife, Claire Marie (nee Smith); his four children, Maryellen, Dennis Jr. (Elizabeth Karst), Christopher (Nichol Bailey), and Brendan (Eileen Hennessy); his nine grandchildren, Jack, Alec, Megan, Lily, Colin, Rory, Brigid, Chris, and Cassidy; his brother, John (Ronnie); and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis joined the U.S. Army in 1961, and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. After his military service, Dennis joined Local 543 (now Local 21) as a steamfitter in Yonkers, N.Y. and worked for 42 years before retiring to North Carolina in 2000. Dennis and Claire were fortunate to have had many happy years together in retirement. Dennis was an excellent chef, enjoyed playing golf with his buddies (even had a hole-in-one), and he was an avid reader. As a longtime member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion, he participated in a host of volunteer activities, and he was part of many color guards, memorial ceremonies and grade school visits. Dad was a very active person, and was constantly finding things to do and/or fix no matter the place or time of day.
In lieu of gifts, the family requests donations be made to the UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Research Center (https://unclineberger.org/). Dad's participation in a melanoma cancer trial in 2012 extended his life for eight years, and we are very grateful to all of the researchers who made that possible, and to God for His infinite mercy.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach on Friday, June 19 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 17, 2020.