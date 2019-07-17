Diana Lynn Burriss

Obituary
Diana Lynn Burriss
Diana Lynn Burriss, 66, of Supply died July 11, 2019. She was born in Augusta, Ga., the daughter of the late Robert C. Collins and Christine Lassiter Collins. She was an accountant for Sunset Vacations.
Surviving are her loving husband, James F. "Rick" Burriss Jr.; daughters, Kathy Kincer of Ash and Vicki Hall (Fitz) of Supply; son, James F. Burris; brothers, Tommy Collins and Bobby Collins both of Richmond Hills, Ga., and Wesley Collins of Ocean Isle Beach; and grandchildren, Katelyn Kincer, Saralyn Kincer, Sadie Hall and Katie Hall.
A service honoring her life was conducted at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon from July 17 to July 18, 2019
