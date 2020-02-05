Domenick Joseph DeCando, 74, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Fairlawn, N.J., and Hawthorne, N.J., also East Greenwich, R.I., died Jan. 27. Born in Paterson, N.J. on March 28, 1945, he was a son of Donato DeCando and Mary Feroleto DeCando.
He retired from the textile industry and formerly owned and operated the Jury Box Luncheonette in Paterson. He was a member of the Calabash Elks Lodge, the Ocean Ridge Men's Golf Association, and the Southwest Brunswick Newcomers Club.
Surviving are his wife, Laura Gentry DeCando; brothers, Donato DeCando (Ida) of Mahwah, N.J., and John DeCando (Debbie) of Paterson, N.J.; nephews, Damon, Tommy, Brian, John and Craig; nieces, Dara and Kelly; sisters-in-law, Dawn Owen (Thomas), Reno, Nev., Joy Jordan (Gerard), Midland Park, N.J., and Jamie Croci (Thomas), Kerhonkson, N.Y.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., in St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church. Burial followed in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 6, 2020