Donald Albert Woolnough
Donald Albert Woolnough, 92, of Calabash, died Monday at Myrtle Beach Manor, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Aug. 25, 1927, the son of the late Harry Woolnough and Clair R. Reinhardt Woolnough, and was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Helen Woolnough.
Mr. Woolnough was a veteran of World War II, serving in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion post and a member of the Calabash Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7288. Donald was a member and Past Master of Wantagh Morton # 63 A.F. & A. M. Masonic Lodge in Baldwin, N.Y. He was a member of the Sons of Italy. He was a member of the Republican Party and served as a Republican Commissioner.
Surviving are his daughters Lynne H. Fox and husband Edward of Calabash, Jill M. Hourigan and husband, Chris of San Jose, Calif., and Donna L. Sotomayor and husband, Eddie of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Anastasia Baratta and Isabelle Sotomayor.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel.
Burial will follow in Brunswick Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday Jan. 31, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to: www. Brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Memorials may be sent to: SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Lane Bolivia, N.C. 28422.
Brunswick Funeral Service Shallotte Chapel
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 30, 2020