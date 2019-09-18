Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Service 2:00 PM Seaside United Methodist Church Sunset Beach , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Donald Elmer "Pete" Brewer, of Sunset Beach, formerly of High Point, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, Sept. 13 at his home. Pete was born to Elmer Tucker Brewer and Cleo Jones Brewer in Raleigh then lived in Holly Springs, N.C.



Pete attended Apex High School where he was a standout football, baseball, track and basketball star, graduating in 1964. He later attended Wingate College and then graduated from Campbell University after completing his service in Vietnam. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed with the Green Berets Special Forces Unit, receiving top secret intelligence clearance in order to work in a classified vault. He received a



In 1974 he married Susan Marshall Brewer of Winston-Salem, and together they had four sons, Matt, Jason, Edwin and David. In 1998, Pete married Barbara Morgan Lohr of Lexington, N.C.



Pete was a member of Wesley Memorial UMC in High Point. After retirement, he and Barbara moved to the Sandpiper Bay community in Sunset Beach, where they attended Seaside United Methodist Church. Together, they enjoyed golfing, community activities and "doing whatever we want, because we're retired."



Pete loved to bake – he was famous for his chocolate fudge pies, and then later, all kinds of cakes (any flavor you would request, he would make it). He was known colloquially around the community as the "cake man." He also had a reputation around the community as the "Christmas Balls man." Each December, he would hang dozens of lighted Christmas balls in his trees, delighting the old and young alike.



His friends and family described him as happy, jovial and always willing to share a laugh and a smile with anyone he met. He was genuine, kind, loving and forever generous with his time and service to others. Pete's personality was that of a true gentleman, and he never met a stranger.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Susan, and infant son Jason. Pete is survived by his wife, Barbara Brewer of Sunset Beach; his sister, Pat Brewer Lawrence of Willow Springs; his three sons, Matthew Brewer (Jamie) of Atlanta, Ga.; Edwin Brewer of High Point; David Brewer (Melynda) of High Point; his stepdaughters; Sydney Lohr Cummings (James) of Morehead City; Mary Berkley Lohr of Lexington; and grandchildren Lucas Antinori, Rob Cummings, Adam Cummings, William Brewer, Jackson Brewer, Caroline Brewer, and another grandchild due in January.



Pete's Celebration of Life service was held at Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach on Monday Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to

On-line condolences may be sent to

Donald Elmer "Pete" BrewerDonald Elmer "Pete" Brewer, of Sunset Beach, formerly of High Point, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, Sept. 13 at his home. Pete was born to Elmer Tucker Brewer and Cleo Jones Brewer in Raleigh then lived in Holly Springs, N.C.Pete attended Apex High School where he was a standout football, baseball, track and basketball star, graduating in 1964. He later attended Wingate College and then graduated from Campbell University after completing his service in Vietnam. He served two years in the U.S. Army, stationed with the Green Berets Special Forces Unit, receiving top secret intelligence clearance in order to work in a classified vault. He received a Bronze Star and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1969. Pete returned to Holly Springs where he was a Mason and a volunteer firefighter with the Holly Springs Fire Department.In 1974 he married Susan Marshall Brewer of Winston-Salem, and together they had four sons, Matt, Jason, Edwin and David. In 1998, Pete married Barbara Morgan Lohr of Lexington, N.C.Pete was a member of Wesley Memorial UMC in High Point. After retirement, he and Barbara moved to the Sandpiper Bay community in Sunset Beach, where they attended Seaside United Methodist Church. Together, they enjoyed golfing, community activities and "doing whatever we want, because we're retired."Pete loved to bake – he was famous for his chocolate fudge pies, and then later, all kinds of cakes (any flavor you would request, he would make it). He was known colloquially around the community as the "cake man." He also had a reputation around the community as the "Christmas Balls man." Each December, he would hang dozens of lighted Christmas balls in his trees, delighting the old and young alike.His friends and family described him as happy, jovial and always willing to share a laugh and a smile with anyone he met. He was genuine, kind, loving and forever generous with his time and service to others. Pete's personality was that of a true gentleman, and he never met a stranger.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife Susan, and infant son Jason. Pete is survived by his wife, Barbara Brewer of Sunset Beach; his sister, Pat Brewer Lawrence of Willow Springs; his three sons, Matthew Brewer (Jamie) of Atlanta, Ga.; Edwin Brewer of High Point; David Brewer (Melynda) of High Point; his stepdaughters; Sydney Lohr Cummings (James) of Morehead City; Mary Berkley Lohr of Lexington; and grandchildren Lucas Antinori, Rob Cummings, Adam Cummings, William Brewer, Jackson Brewer, Caroline Brewer, and another grandchild due in January.Pete's Celebration of Life service was held at Seaside United Methodist Church in Sunset Beach on Monday Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. Family will receive friends following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to polointhepines.org , by clicking the donate link. Donations can also be made to the following mailing address: Polo in the Pines, 5174 McGinnis Ferry Rd, #110, Alpharetta, Ga., 30005. Polo in the Pines is a non-profit organization that funds 100% of donations to pediatric brain cancer research and treatment.On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters World War II Bronze Star Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close