Donald Gerald Rowland
1939 - 2020
Donald Gerald Rowland, 81, of Ocean Isle Beach passed away peacefully on Sept. 23 after a four-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Dearborn, Mich., on June 19, 1939, he was a son of the late Donald Dean Rowland and Helen Shy Rowland.
Don will be remembered not only for his love of golf but also for his great sense of humor. He and his wife of 50 years, Margaret (Peggy), moved to Ocean Ridge in 1999 from the Detroit area. He was very active in the Ocean Ridge Men's Golf Association for many years, serving as its first secretary and then as league historian. He compiled a listing of all tournament winners as well as a written history of ORMGA.
Upon graduation from high school, Don enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Army Security Agency in Germany. At the conclusion of his military service, he went on to college and graduated from Michigan State University. After college Don taught in the Detroit school system for 30 years.
Besides golf his hobbies and interests included photography and reading.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a brother, Larry Rowland, who lives in Fennville, Mich.
To remember Don, please enjoy a round of golf with a friend, give a little extra to the bag boys and cart girls and, if you wish, make a donation to a charity of your choice.
No ceremony is planned at this time.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
