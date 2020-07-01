Donald Stuart Gardiner, 84, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home in Holden Beach following a brief illness.
A long time teacher and coach in Arlington County schools in Virginia, Donald retired to Brunswick County in 1991 to pursue his love of golf and the beach. He was born in 1936 in Anne Arundel County, Md. to Asa Gardiner and Jane Stone Gardiner. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters Bertha Diehl and Dorothy Herber, and longtime companion Linda Bell in 2017.
He is survived by brothers, Asa Gardiner, Tom Lochte and David Lochte; sisters, Janie Lochte, Darlene Lochte, Julie Cox and their spouses; as well as his daughter Suzanne G. Beardan of Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren William and Sadie; his special college companion Kermene Yon with whom he spent his recent years; and many nieces and nephews.
Overcoming a challenging childhood, he excelled in athletics in high school and received a football scholarship to Appalachian State where he continued to overachieve and remains in App State record books today for his outstanding play. Upon graduation in 1962, he returned to Arlington County, Va. to teach and coach, returning to App State in 1965 to obtain his Master's degree in Physical Education. He became a certified referee for high school and NCAA football games and was widely respected for his expert knowledge of all rules and regulations and his decorum. His retirement years in Holden Beach were spent largely on golf courses throughout Brunswick County either playing or being a ranger. He was a longtime member of Camp UMC of Shallotte.
Due to the effects of COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to the many caregivers for their love, compassion and help this past year for Donald, especially his excellent neighbor and friend Joe Harrington and the help of Jodi Owens these past few weeks.
Contributions to Donald's memory may be made to Liberty Hospice, P. O. Box 200, Supply, NC, 28462, or Appalachian State Athletic Fund in Boone, NC.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 1, 2020.