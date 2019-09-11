Donnie Lyn McDowell
Donnie Lyn McDowell, 47, of Supply passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. He was born April 19, 1972, to the late Bobby and JoAnn Sellers McDowell.
He is survived by brothers, Allan McDowell and Brian McDowell (Rhonda) along with a host of other family members and friends; nephews and nieces, Jared, Allie, Owen, Kaylee and Kenzie; and his long time love, Lisa Simmons.
Lyn was a heavy equipment operator all of his adult life and was especially good at running a bulldozer. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, flounder fishing, and growing vegetables and flowers.
The funeral service was conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept.10, 2019 in the Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte, with the Rev. Jason Benton officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment was in the Galloway Cemetery, West, Supply, N.C. Casket bearers were Allan McDowell, Brian McDowell, Mike Phillips, Kent Phillips, Brent Phillips, and Kendall Ward. Honorary casket bearers were friends and co-workers.
The family appreciates the many thoughts, prayers, and calls. They also wish to express special thanks to Chief Mark Hewett and crew of the Civietown Fire Department; the Supply Fire Department; Bill Bailey and Bossy Clemmons; and Brunswick County Emergency Medical Services.
Memorials may be made to the . On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 12, 2019