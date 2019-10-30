Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Louise ""Dee"" Gillin. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary



Doris "Dee" Louise Gillin, 83 of Carolina Shores, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.

Mrs. Gillin was born on June 3, 1936, in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of Hugo Ulbrich and Genivieve Ulbrich. Her mother died of pneumonia when she was two years old and her mother's sister, Helen, married Hugo and raised Dee along with her two other children.

Doris married Ed in September of 1962, and became a homemaker. They lived in Brooklyn for the first three years of their marriage and then moved to the Village of Bellerose, Long Island, where they lived and raised a family for over 25 years. Doris and Ed were very community minded and participated in many events with the Bellerose Volunteer Fire Department, the Bellerose Women's Club and the Community Civic Association. She also took great interest in her children's schooling and participated in many PTA events, such as baking and fund raising for the schools.

She had an active social life and was an avid, award-winning bowler through the 1970's. After bowling, she transferred her passion to tennis in the 1980's. Through the 80's she was a multi-year, interboro New York City champion in women's doubles and mixed doubles. In 1992 she became a resident of Carolina Shores with her husband, Edward Robert Gillin, (deceased 2008). Her enthusiasm for sport and competition were once again ignited by golf. As an active participant in various leagues she developed long-standing relationships and sense of community. In an effort to give back to this community she did volunteer work as a literacy tutor and was an active supporter of UNICEF.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah Boss and husband, Shaun, of San Diego Calif.; her sons, Robert Gillin and wife, Maria of Barnegat, N.J., and Michael Gillin and wife, Donna of Charlotte, N.C.; and 6 grandchildren, Jennifer, Briana, Alyssa, Jack, Katherine and Victoria.

A Celebration of Life will be at the Carolina Shores POA on Sunday Nov. 3, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: Mathews Helping Hand, 608 Smokey Hollow Drive, Waxhaw, N.C. 28173, (704)-219-3580.

