Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Doris Ruby Lee Windham, born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 7, 1936, passed away on Wednesday, Feb.13, 2019. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and instant friend to everyone she met. She dedicated her life to her husband, Thurston, of 58 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Lee and Claude Hutto; brother, Jerry Hutto; sister Iris Frier; and two daughters, Joy Denise Windham and Penny Renee Wiggins. She is survived by her husband, Thurston, of the home; sister, Beatrice Thompson; brother, Terry Padgett; son, Jim Wiggins; daughter-in-law, Marisa; son, Warren Wiggins; daughter and son-in-law, Lee and Chris Drake; daughter Rhonda Wiggins; and three granddaughters, Beth Thomas, Monica Benton, and Brittany Wiggins. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private service was held on Monday, Feb. 18.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hope Harbor Home, PO Box 230, Supply, NC 28462..

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.





Doris Ruby Lee Windham, born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 7, 1936, passed away on Wednesday, Feb.13, 2019. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and instant friend to everyone she met. She dedicated her life to her husband, Thurston, of 58 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Lee and Claude Hutto; brother, Jerry Hutto; sister Iris Frier; and two daughters, Joy Denise Windham and Penny Renee Wiggins. She is survived by her husband, Thurston, of the home; sister, Beatrice Thompson; brother, Terry Padgett; son, Jim Wiggins; daughter-in-law, Marisa; son, Warren Wiggins; daughter and son-in-law, Lee and Chris Drake; daughter Rhonda Wiggins; and three granddaughters, Beth Thomas, Monica Benton, and Brittany Wiggins. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.A private service was held on Monday, Feb. 18.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hope Harbor Home, PO Box 230, Supply, NC 28462..May God hold you in the palm of his hand. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close