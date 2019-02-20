Doris Ruby Lee Windham, born in Jacksonville, Fla., Oct. 7, 1936, passed away on Wednesday, Feb.13, 2019. She was a sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and instant friend to everyone she met. She dedicated her life to her husband, Thurston, of 58 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Lee and Claude Hutto; brother, Jerry Hutto; sister Iris Frier; and two daughters, Joy Denise Windham and Penny Renee Wiggins. She is survived by her husband, Thurston, of the home; sister, Beatrice Thompson; brother, Terry Padgett; son, Jim Wiggins; daughter-in-law, Marisa; son, Warren Wiggins; daughter and son-in-law, Lee and Chris Drake; daughter Rhonda Wiggins; and three granddaughters, Beth Thomas, Monica Benton, and Brittany Wiggins. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A private service was held on Monday, Feb. 18.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hope Harbor Home, PO Box 230, Supply, NC 28462..
May God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 21, 2019