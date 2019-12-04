Dorothy Anne Robbins Leckie, 91, of 202 Uppowoc Ave, Manteo, N.C., died peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Dec. 1.
She was born March 26, 1928, in Charlotte, to Homer Erwin and Lily Baskerville Robbins, and was a granddaughter of Charlottean Capt. John Gordon Baskerville and his wife Sudie Maglenn Baskerville. A sister, Joyce Elizabeth, preceded her in death at the age of six.
A graduate of Sacred Heart College in Belmont, N.C., she began her business career working for Southeastern Factors in Charlotte. After marriage she moved to Austin, Texas, and became part of the auditor's staff at the University of Texas. A business change took the family to Greenville, S.C., where she became Secretary/Treasurer of Rimer, Inc. and its multi-business interests in the state of South Carolina. Returning to Charlotte in 1963, she accepted a position as Internal Auditor for Esso, a forerunner of Exxon, at their southeastern division office. She later became Chief Accountant of the Transport Clearing Division. In 1966 the family moved to High Point, where Dot became Secretary, Treasurer and Comptroller of Automatic Lathe Cutterhead Company. She remained in this position for 32 years. She was a charter member and officer of the National Association of Accountants North Carolina chapter and became its first female president in 1980. Following her retirement in 1997, she moved to Ocean Isle Beach and later in 2005 to Manteo.
Dot is survived by three children: Anthony Blake Leckie, Jr. (Sheila) of Charlotte, Melody Elaine Leckie of Manteo, and Cherie Leckie Amos (Trip) of High Point; one grandchild, Michelle Anne Leckie (Matt Davies) of Kill Devil Hills; two great-grandchildren, Eloise Blythe Davies and Penelope Rose Davies, also of Kill Devil Hills; special cousins Meredith and Tom Forshaw of Charlotte; and long-time friend MaryAnn Luedtke of Greensboro; along with many cousins, god-children and friends.
There will be a memorial service at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 303 Eastchester Dr, High Point, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Manteo Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dare County Hospice: PO Box 669, Manteo, N.C. 27954, or to Outer Banks Conservationists, PO Box 721, Manteo, N.C. 27954.
Twiford Funeral Home, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019