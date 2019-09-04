Douglas Russell Mincey
Douglas Russell Mincey, 77, of Shallotte passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Mincey was born August 12, 1942 in Horry County, South Carolina, son of the late Gary Marshal Mincey and Pearl Jones Mincey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Mr. Mincey worked as a lineman and was employed many years by the City of Bennettsville and North State Power as well as PAR Electrical Contractors. He also worked as an electrical inspector for California Electrical Inspectors.
Mr. Mincey was a longtime member of Prospect Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were two brothers, George Mincey and Lacy Mincey.
Survivors include his wife Mary Meadows Mincey of Shallotte; stepdaughter, Shelley Hamilton of Rock Hill, S.C.; brother Carlisle Mincey and wife Janice of Duford, S.C.; three step-grandchildren, Devonte Hamilton, Taleek Hamilton, and Jeffrey Wilkinson.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. in the Lou Ellen White Memorial Chapel of White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte. Burial was at 1:30 p.m., in Riverside Cemetery in Duford, S.C.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 5, 2019