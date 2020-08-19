Dustin Bradley Shelton died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born May 15, 1983 in Winston-Salem, NC and later moved to Southport, NC.
Dustin loved BMX. He was a State champ. He also loved to build his own mods and Vaped in competitions. He loved his family more than life itself. He told me, "Mama, I found me a real good girl."
He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Shelton; daughter, Sabrina Shelton; parents, Lewis A. and Tami E. Shelton; little brother, Shane Alan Shelton, Sr.; mother-in-law, Cindy Outlaw; two brothers-in-law, Jason Outlaw and Kevin Outlaw, whom he loved dearly; two uncles, Bernie Elliott and David Elliott; aunt, Wendy Daniels; two nephews, Shane A. Shelton, Jr. and Shawn A. Shelton; and several other nephews, nieces, and cousins.
He was employed at Southport Health & Rehabilitation Center where the residents truly loved him. Dustin was a loving son, friend and a caring husband to his family. Words can't express how shocked, hurt, and empty we all feel. He made many kids smile playing Santa Claus, and dressing like a clown at work.
Baby, just know we love and miss you. Until we meet again. We love you my son.
