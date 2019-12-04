Earl McCranie of Tallahassee, Fla. died unexpectedly on Nov. 24, at the age of 68.
Survivors include his sister, Susie (Mike) Stallings; nephews, Matt and Michael Stallings; and eight great-nephews and nieces. He is predeceased by his parents, Cleo and Alberta McCranie; and grandparents, Alton and Myra Hewett, and John A. and Kate McCranie.
Earl was born at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina on Nov. 11, 1951. He graduated from Dougherty County High School and continued his education with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Florida State University. Earl worked for the Department of Economic Opportunity in the Bureau of Labor Market Information for 39 years. He retired on Oct. 31, 2013, to pursue his passion for travel.
Earl was an avid blood donor clocking over 11 gallons of blood over the years. He was a faithful member of Piedmont Park Alliance Church for 45 years. Throughout the years, he unswervingly served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in many capacities. He aptly filled many financial roles and loved to work with his friends in the maintenance of the church facilities. He was always quick to volunteer to assist in whatever needed to be done at any hour of the day. Earl was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee, with the service immediately following. The interment will be held at Wakulla United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Dec. 5, 2019