Eddie Roy Babson, 75, of Ash passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A son of Edgar and Lela Babson, he was born on January 8, 1944, in Ash. He retired from Apac Construction in 2006. Since his retirement he has enjoyed fishing, cookouts with his family, and riding in his golf cart. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Babson; and a sister, Josephine Ropasa.
Surviving are his loving wife, Marlene; sons, Michael Babson (Rosanna) of Ash, Heath Babson (Lisa) of Whiteville; daughter, Melissa Griffin (Jack) of Nakina; sister, Loretta Williams (Robert); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Brunswick Funeral Service Chapel, Shallotte. The service will be officiated by the Rev. Jim Taylor. A visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 16, 2019