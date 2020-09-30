Edmund Kobierowski of Calabash passed away Sept. 23.
Ed was born in Poland and survived the German forced-labor camps of World War II. He came to the U.S. in 1950 with his parents, Stefan and Aniela Kobierowski, and his three brothers: John, Stanley, and Chester. They settled in Yonkers, N.Y. He attended Sacred Heart High School and graduated from Westchester Community College. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in France where he met his wife Huguette.
Ed retired from IBM then worked at Mohansic Golf Course in Yorktown.
In 1999, Ed and Huguette retired to Calabash. Ed was known as a competitive golfer and tennis player. He regularly attended religious services at St. Brendan's Catholic Church.
Ed is survived by his wife Huguette, his two sons, Marc (Trinidad) and Philip (Danielle), three granddaughters: Cristina, Anna and Nicole; two brothers and many nieces and nephews.
Due to pandemic health concerns memorial services will be held on a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Chapel.