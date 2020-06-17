Edward Michael Darrow, Jr. 79, passed away on June 11, 2020, in Calabash, N.C. He was the husband of Charlotte Hollands Darrow. They shared 55 years together.
Born in Oceanside, Long Island, N.Y., he attended Mitchell College, Colgate University and the University of Connecticut. Ed held a Master of Science degree in Finance from Columbia University in New York City.
From 1962 to 1989, he was employed at Pitney Bowes, Stamford, Conn. and held various accounting, finance and administrative positions. From 1989 to 1994 he was part owner of Marsh Floors in Stratford, Conn. From 1995 to 1996 he was Director of Finance for The Visiting Nurse Association in Ridgefield, Conn. Ed was a member of the U.S. Army and the Connecticut National Guard from 1963 to 1969.
After living in Ridgefield, Conn. for 27 years, Charlotte and Ed moved to the Sunset Beach area where he enjoyed 22 years of warm, retired life. He loved playing golf, walking on the beach, eating southern food and interacting with his many new friends, even if they weren't New England Patriot fans.
He belonged to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte, his four adult children, Thomas, Robert, Jennifer and Catherine, and his four grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1100 8th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The inurnment will follow the Mass. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Brunswick Family Assistance, 4600 Main St., Shallotte, NC 28470 or Lower Cape Fear Life Care, 955 Mercy Lane, SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Because of COVID-19, social distancing and face masks are requested.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 17, 2020.