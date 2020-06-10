Edward W. Casey, 66, of Carolina Shores died Friday, June 5, 2020, from a one and one-half year fight with brain cancer. He was born on Nov. 14, 1953 in Elkhart, Ind. to the late Martha Ann (Cupp) Casey and Curtis Leon Casey. He was also preceded in death by his brother Butch Casey. He married Donna Morrilly on Oct. 10, 2015 in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.
Ed graduated from Elkhart High School in 1972. He lived in Casco, Maine for many years where he raised his two sons. Ed retired from Texas Instruments in South Portland, Maine in Feb. 2015, before moving to North Carolina.
As a proud parent, Ed was extremely supportive and passionate for his sons' sporting events and could always be seen on the sidelines cheering them on. Ed spent a lot of time with his family on Moosehead Lake in Maine where they had a summer cabin.
Ed had a passion for woodworking. He enjoyed making handcrafted one-of-a-kind frames from high quality reclaimed wood. Ed also loved to travel, including a month long cross country road trip with his wife Donna in the fall of 2017. He enjoyed spending time with family, golfing, kayaking, and listening to James Taylor's music.
Ed leaves his wife, Donna Morrilly Casey; son, Thadeus Casey of Malta, N.Y., his wife Rebecca and grandchildren Collin and Isabelle; son, Dan Casey of Standish, Maine, his wife Kara and grandchildren Lilyanna and Quinn; sister, Charlotte DeFreese and her husband Richard DeFreese; brothers, Craig Casey and wife Tammy of Piesz, Minn. and Jeff Casey and husband Kevin Bellamy of Hammond, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held with close friends and family in Carolina Shores, at a date to be determined, and in Maine at a later date.
Memorials may be made to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, N.C. 27710 or Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401. Online condolences can be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte, NC.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 10, 2020.