Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Lancaster, age 84, of Varnamtown passed away surrounded by her loving family on Friday the fifteenth of March 2019 at her home.

Betty was born in Wilmington on the sixteenth of September 1934 to the late Lonnie and Eliza Willetts Singletary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Lancaster Sr.; granddaughter, Brooke Lancaster; a brother, Roy Singletary; and a sister, Minnie Brock.

Surviving are her loving children, Cathy Lancaster Brannan, Clarence E. Lancaster Jr., Charles Lancaster, Chris Lancaster and wife Margaret all of Supply; a brother, Johnny Singletary and wife Janice of Supply; a sister, Bobbie Varnam and husband Cortland of Supply; three grandchildren, Tanya, Shawn and Michael (Jessie); two great grandchildren, Camryn and Charlee Ann.

Funeral services were conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon Tuesday in White Funeral Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel, with the Reverend Gerald Kirby officiating. Burial followed in the Varnam Cemetery, Supply.

A time of visitation with the family was conducted at the funeral home on Tuesday from one until two o'clock in the afternoon.

The family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to Amedisys Hospice Foundation at 1729 Southport-Supply Road, Suite A, Bolivia, NC 28422. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the folks at Amedisys Hospice for the caring and special way they cared for Mrs. Betty during her recent sickness.

