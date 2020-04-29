Elizabeth Anne Wright (1934 - 2020)
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC
29566
(843)-390-2525
Elizabeth Anne Wright, 85, of Sunset Beach passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 at McLeod Seacoast, Little River, S.C.

Born on Sept.15, 1934 in Tabor City, NC, she was the daughter of the late Allard and Flossie McMillan Jernigan. Mrs. Wright is survived by her husband of 64 years, Duncan C. Wright; two sons, Bill Wright (Judy) and James Wright (Karen); one brother, James Jernigan; two sisters, Kaye Lovings and Martha Bernhard; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in Lee Funeral Home Chapel at a later date. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach, S.C. is serving the family.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 30, 2020
