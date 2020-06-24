Elizabeth "Libby" Clemmons Madison, 73, of Shallotte died Friday June 19, 2020.
Mrs. Madison was born in Brunswick County on Jan.14, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Willie Chester Clemmons and Naomi McCall Clemmons. She was wife of the late John T. Madison, DDS and was the office manager for the dental practice for 45 years. She was a member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church where she served as a member of the choir and Women's Circle. She was a member of Brunswick Chapter #341 Order of the Eastern Star, Shallotte. Libby loved flowers and enjoyed gardening.
She is survived by two children, Jeff Clemmons and wife Teresa of Supply, Teresa Smith and husband Charles of Dallas, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Tara King, Brittany King, Zackery King, Jacob King, Kelsey Smith, Chloe Smith, Monica Clements (Daniel), Cassidy Clemmons; five great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Brianna, Trenton, Mason, Easton; a brother, Ronnie Clemmons Sr. (Esther) of Supply; two sisters, Linda Hewett of Supply, Faye Lancaster (Landis) of Supply.
Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday June 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Brunswick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Landis Lancaster officiating.
You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com
White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr. Shallotte 754-3333
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 24, 2020.