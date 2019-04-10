Elizabeth "Lib" Shytle Schroeter, age 91, of Supply died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her home.
Lib was born in Wilmington on August 17, 1927, to John Marsden Shytle and Iona Robinson Shytle. She was the widow of Alton Carey Schroeter, who passed away October 29, 1993.
Lib was a graduate of New Hanover High School and lived in Fayetteville, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Columbia, S.C., and Savannah, Ga. After her retirement she moved back to be near her family in Supply near Holden Beach. She was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church.
Lib is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Regina and Walter Britton; two grandchildren, Carey and Beth Britton; a great granddaughter, Britton Hannah Justice; and one brother Jack Shytle.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Sharon United Methodist Church 2030 Holden Beach Rd., Supply, NC.
In lieu of flowers consider a memorial donation to Haven Ministries 20 S. 16th Street, Wilmington, NC 28401 910-399-3927 or by e-mail www.haven-wilmington.org.
