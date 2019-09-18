Ellis Alton Smith
Ellis Alton Smith, age 78, of Ash, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in his home. Born Sept. 17, 1940, in Ash, he was the son of the late James Adron Smith and Vergie Duncan Smith, and the widower of Betty Jean Todd Smith.
He is survived by one son, Allen Smith and wife Brenda of Ash; one daughter, Crystal Smith of Ash; one brother, Jim David Smith of Ash; three grandchildren, Adam Lowery, Josh Lowery and Zachary Smith; and five great-grandchildren, John, Jakayla, Gaston, Eli and Hallie.
Visitation was held Sept. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Inman Ward Funeral Home. A graveside service was held Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. in the Smith Cemetery, Ash, N.C.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Sept. 19, 2019