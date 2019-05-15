Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On May 6, 2019, Mother Elloise Hankins of Bolivia, being committed to God, her family and friends, answered the heavenly call and soared to the glorious place of eternal peace. She was born on July 28, 1938, to the late Henry Avant and Mary Madgeline Hickman. She graduated from Brunswick County Training School in 1955. At the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart, LaSalle Hankins, and from this union, fourteen children were born. Throughout her entire life, she faithfully attended and supported St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Bolivia where she served as the church treasurer and was later ordained as a Mother of the Church. Her love and appreciation for the beauty of flowers was extraordinary! She was an Avon representative for 52 years, and received numerous awards and recognitions for her outstanding customer service.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, five daughters, Aileene (Barry) Moore of Currie, Judge Pauline Hankins of Bolivia, Sherlene Hankins of Raleigh, Minister Sharonda (Billy) Davis of Bolivia and G. Latonya Hankins of Knightdale; eight sons, Freeman Hankins of Bolivia, Joe Hankins of Bolivia, John Fitzgerald Hankins of Raleigh, Wade Valentine Hankins of Bolivia, Tim Hankins of Raleigh, Elder Alcindor Lasalle Hankins of Fuquay Varina, Lamont (Tonya) Hankins of Leland, and Latimore Hankins of Knightdale; twenty-two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, James C. (Ollie) Hickman and Robert (Sherry) Hickman; two sisters, Coretha Hickman and Senora Hickman; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



The Celebration of Life was held on May 11, 2019, at Highest Praise Worship Center, Shallotte, NC.











On May 6, 2019, Mother Elloise Hankins of Bolivia, being committed to God, her family and friends, answered the heavenly call and soared to the glorious place of eternal peace. She was born on July 28, 1938, to the late Henry Avant and Mary Madgeline Hickman. She graduated from Brunswick County Training School in 1955. At the age of 18, she married her high school sweetheart, LaSalle Hankins, and from this union, fourteen children were born. Throughout her entire life, she faithfully attended and supported St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Bolivia where she served as the church treasurer and was later ordained as a Mother of the Church. Her love and appreciation for the beauty of flowers was extraordinary! She was an Avon representative for 52 years, and received numerous awards and recognitions for her outstanding customer service.She leaves to cherish her precious memories, five daughters, Aileene (Barry) Moore of Currie, Judge Pauline Hankins of Bolivia, Sherlene Hankins of Raleigh, Minister Sharonda (Billy) Davis of Bolivia and G. Latonya Hankins of Knightdale; eight sons, Freeman Hankins of Bolivia, Joe Hankins of Bolivia, John Fitzgerald Hankins of Raleigh, Wade Valentine Hankins of Bolivia, Tim Hankins of Raleigh, Elder Alcindor Lasalle Hankins of Fuquay Varina, Lamont (Tonya) Hankins of Leland, and Latimore Hankins of Knightdale; twenty-two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves two brothers, James C. (Ollie) Hickman and Robert (Sherry) Hickman; two sisters, Coretha Hickman and Senora Hickman; and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The Celebration of Life was held on May 11, 2019, at Highest Praise Worship Center, Shallotte, NC. Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close