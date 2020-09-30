Elroy Maxton Leonard, 91, of Shallotte, died Saturday, Sept. 26, at his residence.
He was born in Brunswick County on Dec. 16, 1928, a son of the late William Lloyd Leonard and Elva Pauline Grissett Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marie Hewett Leonard; daughter, Janice Leonard; brother, Lloyd Ethridge (Buddy) Leonard; and two sisters, Joyce Leonard Skeen and Dorit Leonard Teeters.
Mr. Leonard was a charter member of Shallotte Presbyterian Church. He was owner and operator of Leonard and Sons Seafood for more than 60 years. He was an avid racecar fan and was a long time native of Village Point.
Surviving are his sons, Danny Leonard of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and Don Leonard (Patricia) of Calabash; brother, Sammie Leonard (Betty) of Calabash; sister, Shelby Leonard Rourk of Shallotte; 11grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Tom Teeters of Boone; several nieces and nephews; and a host of many friends.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m., in Brunswick Memorial Gardens officiated by the Rev. Jason L. Benton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Liberty and Home Health Hospice or the Humane Society.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte.