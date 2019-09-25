Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elwin W. ""Bill" and "Pop"" Mates. View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Send Flowers Obituary

Elwin Mates

Elwin W. "Bill" and "Pop" Mates, 90, of Calabash, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2 at Hospice in Bolivia after a short illness. He was born May 23, 1923, at home in St Albans N.Y. He was the son of the late Elwin M. Mates and Helen Sheehan.



Bill enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marine at age 16 and served in



He was an active father and committed family man. All his free time was spent coaching, attending his children's events or vacationing with family. He was very close to his two sisters and their children and grandchildren and all holidays and celebrations were typically spent together. He was fortunate to have had two large family gatherings at Sunset Beach this summer where he laughed and swam with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Bill had an easy way with people and was able to talk to anyone. He was renown within the extended family for being able to tell a story with ease that kept everybody in stitches. He loved every minute of his retirement in Calabash playing golf, visiting with family, and gathering with friends and family at the Calabash Elks Lodge where he was an active member of the Veterans Affairs Committee.



Bill was preceded in death by his wife Joan; his parents; and his sisters Gladys Davis and Vivian Lacetera. He is survived by his children Carol Corbett (John) of Sunset Beach, Thomas Mates (Kaia) of Currie, and Bill Mates (Barbara) of Midlothian,Va. He is also survived by grandchildren Amy Corbett (Nathan) of Boston, Mass., Sean Corbett (Lindsey) of Carolina Beach, Caitlin Mates (Chris) of Honolulu, Hawaii, Hadley Berting (Josh) of Washington, N.C., Walker Mates of Steamboat Springs, Colo., Scott Mates (Juliet) of Henrico, Va., Christopher LaRocca (Nicole) of Chesapeake, Va., and Megan LaRocca (Joe) of Farmingville, N.Y. He is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, as well as nephews, nieces and their children, most of whom he played on the beach with this summer.



