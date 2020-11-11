Eugene "Gene" Carlton Leslie, died unexpectedly on Nov. 3, in Supply.
Gene is survived by his brother, Pete Leslie and wife Nel Leslie, brother, Lawrence Leslie and his late wife Mary Leslie; nephew, Dennis Leslie and wife Sandy Leslie; niece, Stephanie Leslie-Cranford and husband Jefferson Cranford; nephew, Paul Leslie and wife Kristy; niece, Erica Bowen; great nephew, Zachary Cranford; great niece, Jessica Leslie-George; great niece, Chasity Leslie; and great nephews, Austin Bowen, Patrick and Kristopher Leslie.
He is predeceased by his loving parents, Carl Madison Leslie and Dorothy Estelle Browning-Leslie.
Gene was born in Durham, resided in Charlotte for the majority of his life and then moved to Supply to be close to the beach where he enjoyed walking on the Holden Beach pier. He loved his church and would never turn down a good ole' southern home-cooked meal. He also enjoyed, boating, fishing and playing games with his family. Gene had a smile that would light up the room and laugh that was contagious.
A celebration of life will be held for Gene at a later date.
Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.