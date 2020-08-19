Eugene Ray Klum, 84, of Calabash, NC died on August 14, 2020.
He was born in Dakota, NE on January 22, 1936, a son of the late Everett Klum and Laura Jane Heusley Klum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Kruce Klum.
He was a veteran of the USMC, a member of the American Legion and USMC League in Calabash, NC.
Surviving are his son, Gary Klum, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Sherrill Sanocki (Gary), Sunset Beach, NC; sister, Janice Payne, Fairmount, IN; grandchildren, Erika and Brenna Bailey; special friend, Margaret Hardin, Supply.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the River of Life Baptist Church, Sunset Beach, NC.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte