Eugene Ray "Tom" Klum
Eugene Ray Klum, 84, of Calabash, NC died on August 14, 2020.
He was born in Dakota, NE on January 22, 1936, a son of the late Everett Klum and Laura Jane Heusley Klum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Kruce Klum.
He was a veteran of the USMC, a member of the American Legion and USMC League in Calabash, NC.
Surviving are his son, Gary Klum, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Sherrill Sanocki (Gary), Sunset Beach, NC; sister, Janice Payne, Fairmount, IN; grandchildren, Erika and Brenna Bailey; special friend, Margaret Hardin, Supply.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the River of Life Baptist Church, Sunset Beach, NC.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
