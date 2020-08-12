Euzena Coleman
Our precious loved one, Euzena Coleman, 89, of Shallotte has transitioned on Aug. 3, to her heavenly home with her Lord and Savior. We, the family, deeply mourn our loss and we rejoice that she is pain free and know that we will see her again!
She was born in Brunswick County on Sept. 23, 1930, the daughter of the late Tommy McCumbee and Etha Laura Stone McCumbee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Curtis Coleman. Euzena was the last living sibling of her family. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ida Mae Brennan, Margaret Guyton, and Betty Ferguson; and one brother, Lemuel "Buddy" McCumbee.
Euzena was an avid gardener, an excellent cook, and a creative seamstress. She loved people and had a passion for helping others. When she was able she would cook and deliver meals to those who she felt needed cheer and nourishment, often filling up the trunk of her car. Her favorite breakfast place was Bojangles and she enjoyed preparing pies and cakes for the regular "breakfast guys and gals" and the kitchen staff. Her favorite food was oysters, with collards being a close second. The staff at Jerome's called her the "oyster lady" because during the oyster roast season she was a frequent guest. Euzena was a retired hairdresser and owned beauty shops in Carolina Beach and Newton Grove, N.C. After retiring as a cosmetologist, she received her certified nursing assistant degree and worked in Wilmington, N.C.
Euzena's Christian faith was an important part of her life. She loved singing gospel songs and playing her omnichord. She was a member of Ash Freewill Church and also attended United Vision Pentecostal Church and Calvary Baptist Church. As she aged she discovered the Shallotte Brunswick Senior Center and she attended activities there for many years. While there she made and donated several aprons throughout the years to raise funds for the Center, and no two aprons could be exactly the same. Making them all different made her happy and challenged her to come up with new ideas. Three years ago she found a new family to love at Woodard's Adult Day Health Center in Shallotte and she enjoyed her activities and adventures there. For the past three months Euzena was a resident at Autumn Care after a fall, which made her unable to walk. She often would tell her family how good the nurses were to her there.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Diane Ward and husband, Herbie Ward of Shallotte; two grandchildren, Kristen Ward and Nicholas Ward; loving caregivers, Shirley Jones, Renae Hardee, and Joey Shreve; several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid health concerns, a private family graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 7. A celebration of life service will be planned as soon as it is safe for family and friends to attend.
