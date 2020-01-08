Eva Mae Watts, 95, of Shallotte, died Dec. 31, 2019.
Born in Brunswick County on Jan. 20, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Luther Bell Stanley and Catherine Emma Benton Stanley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Watts, and several siblings.
She was retired from the Highlander sewing plant as a supervisor and later with Holden Brothers Produce.
Surviving are her daughter, Carolyn Smith (Randy), Shallotte; son, Mendal Watts (Karen), Shallotte; sisters, Beulah McCoy and Catherine Gates, both of Shallotte; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, January 5, in Calvary Baptist Church, officiated by the Reverend Joe Needham. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial followed in Brunswick Memorial Gardens, Shallotte.
Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jan. 9, 2020