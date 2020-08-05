Evelyn Faye Tucker, 81, of Supply died Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Novant Medical Center, Brunswick.

Mrs. Tucker was born in Alamance County, N.C. on Aug. 27, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Carl Deroy Iseley and Ethel Terrell Iseley. She and her husband moved to the Holden Beach Community in 1989. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for thirty years. While living in Burlington they were members of Altamahaw Baptist Church for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her only grandson, Jeffrey Todd Harden on July 13, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Glenn Tucker, Sr.; a son, Lloyd Glenn Tucker Jr. and wife Jeanine of Burlington, N.C.; a daughter, Ginger Glendinning of Supply; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Reverend Jesse Mooney officiating.

The family receive friends at the church prior to the service.

Graveside services were held Monday August 3, at one o'clock in the afternoon at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, N.C.

Facial coverings and social distancing are required for both services.

Services were live on White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel Facebook.







