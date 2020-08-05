1/1
Evelyn Faye Tucker
1938 - 2020
Evelyn Faye Tucker, 81, of Supply died Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Novant Medical Center, Brunswick.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Alamance County, N.C. on Aug. 27, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Carl Deroy Iseley and Ethel Terrell Iseley. She and her husband moved to the Holden Beach Community in 1989. She was a faithful member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church for thirty years. While living in Burlington they were members of Altamahaw Baptist Church for 25 years. She was preceded in death by her only grandson, Jeffrey Todd Harden on July 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Glenn Tucker, Sr.; a son, Lloyd Glenn Tucker Jr. and wife Jeanine of Burlington, N.C.; a daughter, Ginger Glendinning of Supply; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the afternoon at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church with Reverend Jesse Mooney officiating.
The family receive friends at the church prior to the service.
Graveside services were held Monday August 3, at one o'clock in the afternoon at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, N.C.
Facial coverings and social distancing are required for both services.
Services were live on White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply Chapel Facebook.



Memories & Condolences

August 2, 2020
Faye was a nice, kind, sweet Christian Lady. A loving mother and grandmother. I thought a lot of Faye. She was always a faithful member of Altamahaw Baptist Church. She will be missed by everyone. My heart and prayers go out to the family. God be with you.
Teresa Edmonds
Friend
July 31, 2020
Harold Ray and Darlene ray
Friend
July 31, 2020
Alvin and Anita Cook
Friend
July 31, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 31, 2020
I have known Faye for many years, as well as the whole Tucker Family. She was a kind and sweet person. She always stayed the same. I am thinking of the entire family at this time. Vicky Smith Arrington, Burlington, NC
Vicky Arrington
Friend
July 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Faye was my daughters baby sitter til she started school . I remember her kindness.thinking of all the family
Hope Rudd
Friend
