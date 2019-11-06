Evelyn Joyce Hnizdil
Evelyn Joyce Hnizdil, 85, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at her home. She was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Syracuse, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Brown. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hnizdil is predeceased by her husband, Stanley L. Hnizdil. Upon retirement, they moved to Ocean Isle, and then she made her home in Loris, S.C.
Mrs. Hnizdil was a housewife who loved her grandchildren, counted crossstitch, gardening, the ocean, camping and watching the animals on the farm. She grew up in Egypt and traveled the world before attending bible college and graduating from nursing school in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of Sunset Beach Community Church.
Mrs. Hnizdil is survived by three daughters, Diane Keith (Kevin), Texas, Lisa Torregrossa (Pete) Loris, Loralee Wondrak (Vance) Ohio; son Carl J. Hnizdil (Lisa) Ohio; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Goldfinch Funeral Home, Loris Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at noon in the Loris Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Nov. 7, 2019