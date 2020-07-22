1/1
Fayelene Faircloth
Fayelene Faircloth, 68 of Shallotte, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Ms. Faircloth is the daughter of George and Nellie Faircloth. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She worked many years as a CNA where she was devoted in helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Agnes Horne, Ruffin Faircloth, Jody Bolton, and Julia Cashwell.
Survivors include her children, Lisa Henderson and Jason White, Tommie Adkins and husband, Kenneth, Jay Henderson and wife, Lynn; siblings, Nannie Sports, Bonnie Maxwell, Joyce Horne, Hicks Faircloth; grandchildren, Jacqueline, Jason Jr., Jessica (Daryle), Kimberly, Kenneth Jr., Victoria, Chandler, Shayla, Taylor, Lindsay, AJ, Donease, Brittany, Sierra; great-grandchildren Khloie, Harley, Kevin, Blake, Maddox, Addison and Molly; and boyfriend, Tommy.
Services will be held Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m. at the Unity Worship Center in Supply, N.C.
You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com?
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Supply/Bolivia Chapel

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Service
03:00 PM
Unity Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
July 23, 2020
A dear woman who loved the Lord!
Diane
Friend
