Florence Evans Hewett, 83, of Shallotte died Feb. 15, 2020. Born in Brunswick County on Feb.17, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Wesley Carter Evans and Bertha Hewett Evans. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers; Washington Evans, Herman Evans, and W. C. Evans; and her sisters, Lillian Louise Evans and Geneva E. Hewett.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan H. Rutter (Doug); grandchildren, Dr. William Wesley Hickman (Ashley), and Olivia Caroline Rutter; great-grandson, William Wesley "Will" Hickman, Jr.; special sisters-in-law, Christine Hewett Hewett and Gracie Hewett Evans; special friend, Betty Clemmons; and several nieces and nephews.
Since she was a young girl Florence loved to sing in the church choir at Oak Grove Baptist Church. She sang and played the piano until her voice would not let her. She traveled a lot when she was employed by Sinbad Crafts and Plants, and she told tales of her travels and said it was fun except for the loading and unloading.
Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church by the Rev. Kenny Locklear and Jimmy Simmons. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to services at the church.
Active Casket Bearers were Mark Gore, Timmy Hewett, Jeff Evans, Jamey Hewett, Scott Sellers and Sam Hewett. Honorary casket bearers were Gregory Evans, Winky Evans, Gene Garland Evans and Richard Hewett.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Feb. 20, 2020