Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory 5229 Ocean Hwy W Shallotte , NC 28459 (910)-754-6363 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Constance "Connie" Frink Dennis, 91 of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at North Chase Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, N.C.

She was born in Shallotte on Feb.14, 1929, the daughter of the late David Bertram Frink and Elizabeth Hawes Frink. She was preceded in death by a brother, John David Frink, a sister, Annie Laurie Frink, and husband, Paul David Dennis (married June 27, 1947).



Connie was employed by Waccamaw Bank & Trust Company for many years in an administrative capacity at a time when few women served in professional roles. She loved gardening, traveling, providing hospitality, and cooking delicious meals for her beloved family. Connie was dedicated to her faith and church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school. Connie was known and loved by many for her kindness, generosity, and determination.



She is survived by daughters, Paula Dennis Stanley (Delane-deceased) and Peggy Dennis Reeves (David); sisters, Doris Frink Redwine and Marjorie Frink Sikes; brother, Jennings Bryan Frink; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.



Connie will be laid to rest beside her husband, Paul, in the mausoleum at Brunswick Memorial Gardens (Shallotte). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (Hospice), 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401, or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. Online condolences may be made at

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte

Frances Constance "Connie" Frink Dennis, 91 of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at North Chase Rehabilitation Center in Wilmington, N.C.She was born in Shallotte on Feb.14, 1929, the daughter of the late David Bertram Frink and Elizabeth Hawes Frink. She was preceded in death by a brother, John David Frink, a sister, Annie Laurie Frink, and husband, Paul David Dennis (married June 27, 1947).Connie was employed by Waccamaw Bank & Trust Company for many years in an administrative capacity at a time when few women served in professional roles. She loved gardening, traveling, providing hospitality, and cooking delicious meals for her beloved family. Connie was dedicated to her faith and church. She enjoyed singing in the church choir and teaching Sunday school. Connie was known and loved by many for her kindness, generosity, and determination.She is survived by daughters, Paula Dennis Stanley (Delane-deceased) and Peggy Dennis Reeves (David); sisters, Doris Frink Redwine and Marjorie Frink Sikes; brother, Jennings Bryan Frink; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.Connie will be laid to rest beside her husband, Paul, in the mausoleum at Brunswick Memorial Gardens (Shallotte). A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Lower Cape Fear LifeCare (Hospice), 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, N.C. 28401, or The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte Published in The Brunswick Beacon on May 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Brunswick Beacon Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.