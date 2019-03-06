|
Frances Elizabeth Tinnell, 90, of Shallotte died Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was born in Washington, D.C. on April 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Timothy A. Fitzgerald and Gertrude McMahon Fitzgerald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Tinnell, and daughter, Theresa Bobbitt.
Surviving are daughters, Rita Bannister of Shallotte, Carol Cahill of Bluffton, S.C., Kathleen Roberts of Concord and Susan Jackson of Richmond, Va.; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Monday, March 11, in St. Brendan The Navigator Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Mar. 7, 2019