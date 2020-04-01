Frances Louise Varnam Dunkin, 81, of Supply died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Dunkin was born in Brunswick County on December 8, 1938 and was the daughter of the late Willard and Rosa Hewett Varnam. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roy "Peck" Varnam. She was a charter member of Gospel Center Baptist Church. She retired from the Brunswick County Sheriff Office and during her time of service she became the first female detective with the department. She is survived by a son, Aaron Hewett and wife, Lisa, of Shallotte; two grandchildren, Dr. Scott Hewett and wife, Emily, of Raleigh, and Alisa Hewett of Raleigh; a brother, Sherman "Sampy" Varnam and wife, Irene, of Supply; sister-in-law, Rochelle Varnam, of Supply; nephew, Mark Varnam and wife, Monica, of Supply. Family graveside services will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at the New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 2162 Stone Chimney Road, Supply.You may offer online condolences at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.White Funeral & Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 2, 2020