Francis R. Basso, Jr., 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 10. Frank worked at the Bayway Refinery in Linden, N.J. for many years before retiring to Calabash. While he enjoyed flying his Cessna Cardinal, his true passion was his boats and his love of fishing. Born on April 7, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Francis R. Basso, Sr. and Cecelia Basso. Frank was the husband of the late Patricia Ann Basso of 56 years. He is survived by his son Christopher Basso, his wife Melissa; daughter, Linda A. Basso Alviggi, her husband Christopher; and his five grandchildren, Alicia, Alexis, Nicholas, Christopher and Peyton whom he loved very much. Frank is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Basso and Barbara Basso; and a brother Fred Basso and his wife Marie.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, 11840 Highway 90, Little River, S.C.
