Franklin Dale "Jimmy" Gore, age 83, of Ocean Isle Beach, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. Born Nov. 26, 1936 in Columbus County, N.C., he was the son of the late Clayton Gore and Allene Batten Gore.
He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by one son, Franklin Dale " Frankie" Gore II and wife April of Clarendon, N.C.; one sister: Clayllene B. Gore Rappaport and husband Kenneth of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren: Grayson "Webb" Gore and Maggie Gore, both of Clarendon, N.C.; one step-grandson: Kenny Adams "Trey" Baker III of Tabor City, N.C.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and C.D.C. regulations, a private entombment was held April 1, 2020 in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Apr. 9, 2020