Fred James "Jimmy" Doepper, 92 of Calabash passed away on June 11, 2020 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice LifeCare Center, Bolivia, N.C. after a brief illness.
Jimmy was born in Plainfield, N.J. on Wednesday August 3, 1927, to the late William C. and Ilsa Ida "Elsie" Ziegler Doepper. In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol Jean Sieracki; a step-brother John Doepper; brothers, Charles Doepper, William J. Doepper; sisters, Lucille Keough and Dorothy Yackubowski.
Mr. Doepper was a U.S. Navy World War II veteran having served with pride on the Destroyer the USS Healy. Jimmy was a member of the Tin Can Sailors and The National Association of Destroyer Veterans. He retired at age 55 from the Long Island Lighting Company (LILCO).
These special thoughts are from a loving daughter to describe her Dad: "My dad was such a gentle soul. All he ever wanted to do was make people laugh and feel good about themselves. He also had this amazing ability to readily forgive others. In his mind, everyone deserved a second chance. No grudges. When going through difficult times, he would say to me, "Oh, those things happen honey, no big deal, just let it go." He would remind me that there are many gifts to receive just by stepping outdoors--springtime, red roses, baby birds, loyal pets, good friends-home grown tomatoes, to mention a few. What a guy! My sweet dad. My hero. Forever, until the end of time, he will be the best man I have ever know." He married Helen Kaiser, the love of his life, on June 10, 1950, and even though he was very ill, he lived through their seventieth wedding anniversary and passed away on the eleventh.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Kaiser Doepper; a daughter, Elaine Burdulis and husband Paul of Greenville, S.C.; a brother, Robert Doepper and wife Elizabeth of Winchester, Va.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date.
"Let it go, It's not that important," Jimmy Doepper.
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Jun. 17, 2020.