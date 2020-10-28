1/1
Fred Wilson Evans
Mr. Fred Wilson Evans, 87, of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away Oct. 22. He was born in Pickett County, Tenn., on April 10, 1933. Fred was an U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Ida Hale Evans; ten brothers and sisters.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Evans; son, Fred Evans, Jr; daughter, Rhonda Rardin and husband, Randy; brothers Jerry Sam Evans and Carl Evans; grandchildren, Jessica Morse and husband, Justin, Fred Evans III; seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Bolivia. Service may be viewed on White Funeral and Cremation Service's Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.
Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
