Frederick E. Scharpenberg
Frederick Edward Scharpenberg, 70, husband of Jamesanna Ellington Scharpenberg, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his residence.
Fred was born in Queens, NY the son of the late Frederick Henry and Gloria Margaret Bauman Scharpenberg. He was a retired lineman with Verizon Communications. Fred was an active member of Clemson United Methodist Church where he helped with the Wesley Group and he taught and transcribed books in braille. He was an avid shooter and was a former Director of the NC Civilian Marksmanship Program. He was a woodworker and stamp collector. Fred served in the Army National Guard.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Michael Frederick Schapenberg and his wife, Kathleen of York, SC; daughter, Regina Marie Scharpenberg of Chattanooga, TN; step son, Shep Leonard and his wife, Leslie of Calabash, NC; step daughter, Davis Ellington Rapp and her husband, Alex of Central, SC; sister, Nancy Bowie of Carl Place, NY; grandchildren, Emma Louise Scharpenberg, Suzannah Kathleen Scharpenberg, Peter Thomas Scharpenberg, Savannah Johnson, Cade Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Hayden Leonard and his wife, Torey, McKain Rapp, Wesley Rapp and Anna Elizabeth Rapp; and his first great grandchild is on the way.
In addition to his parents, Fred was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Francine Auletta Scharpenberg.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home in Central.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clemson United Methodist Church, 300 Frontage Road, Clemson, SC 29631 or to Clemson Wesley, P.O. Box 1703, Clemson, SC 29631.
The Memorial Service will be livestreamed and you may watch at the following link Duckett-Robinson Chapel Live Stream
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.

Published in The Brunswick Beacon on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
AUG
20
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
