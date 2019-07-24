G. Riley Griffiths
With overwhelming sadness and bittersweet joy, we want to let you know that G. Riley Griffiths moved from this life to eternity on July 19, 2019.
Losing a man so remarkable has left an immense void in our hearts that words cannot articulate. We are grateful to have known, loved, and been loved by him.
His legacy lives on in his wife of 52 years, Carolyn "CJ" Griffiths; his children, Shannon Bannerman, Jonathan Griffiths, Megan Griffiths-Powell, and L*Joy Yodersmith; his foster children; grandchildren; sister; niece and nephews, many dear friends, and his work family at Riley's Furniture in Monroe, Ohio.
His family will hold a service at Brunswick Funeral Service in Shallotte, on Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. There will also be a gathering held in honor of Riley at Riley's Furniture in Monroe, on Sunday, August 11, at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send cards to Carolyn "CJ" Griffiths, P.O. Box 1945, Shallotte N.C. 28459. On-line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte
Published in The Brunswick Beacon on July 25, 2019